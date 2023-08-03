PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the train crash near Gervais that killed three people, officials have ID’d the occupants of the car that was hit.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that the car’s driver Catarino Hernandez Guzman, 31, and passengers 33-year-old Francisco Lopez and 22-year-old Jesus Carrera Avendano all died in the crash. Twenty-six-year-old Anselmo Caballero Herrera, who was also in the car, survived the crash.

According to authorities, the investigation found that the car was driving west on a farm access road when it ignored a stop sign and crossed over the tracks.

Police said they don’t believe that drugs or alcohol were involved.

Following the crash and investigation, officials said Keene Road is now open again to all traffic.