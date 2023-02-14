Fewer people are getting married, but those that make the commitment are staying together

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – While many people across Oregon are saying “I love you” on Valentine’s Day, fewer people are saying it to their spouse. That’s because the number of people getting married in the state has dropped by 6% since 2011, according to a new study.

That might seem like a significant decline, but it’s actually less than the nation’s marriage rate, which dropped by 8% from 2011 to 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The marriage and divorce numbers were analyzed by QuoteWizard, an insurance comparison platform that also studies trends among states.

Researchers found that while fewer people are getting married, those who make the commitment are staying together. Across the nation, the divorce rate fell by 17% from 2011 to 2020.

According to QuoteWizard, the only states in which the marriage rate has increased since 2011 are Mississippi, Colorado, Utah and Montana.

Utah and Iowa are the only two states where the divorce rate increased.

Oregon is the state with the eighth-highest percentage of divorces in the nation. West Virginia, Arkansas and Main have the highest percentages of divorce.

New York, California and Massachusetts are the states with the highest percentages of people who have never married.

In Oregon, as of 2020, 49% of people were married, 13% were divorced and 33% have never been married.

In Washington, 51% of people were married, 11% were divorced and 32% had never been married. Washington’s divorce rate has decreased 16% and its marriage rate has decreased 12% since 2011.

Analysts said the reasons why marriage and divorce rates are changing are complex. Some include the fact that in general, people are marrying later in life. There’s also less pressure from society to get married and some people might avoid divorce due to the increasing financial cost.

Researchers found that the more money someone earns, the more likely they are to be married. However, the data show that women who earn between $75,000 and $100,000 a year have the highest divorce rate.

Men who earn $5,000 or less a year are the demographic most likely to have never married.