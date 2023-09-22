Police say Jianming Tang may have more victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A former massage therapist at the May Spa in Bend is in custody after authorities say he sexually assaulted a client during a session.

Oregon State Police say they began investigating Jianming Tang after the victim told authorities she had been abused at the spa located on Bellevue Drive on July 14.

The victim helped police in an undercover operation on Sept. 15, which gave OSP the evidence they needed to arrest Tang of third-degree sexual abuse, authorities said. He is now held in the Deschutes County Jail.

According to a press release from OSP, investigators “would like to credit the victim for her bravery in participating in the undercover operation.”

Police say Tang may have more victims. Those with information about Tang’s actions or other incidents at the May Spa are encouraged to contact 541-726-2525. Reference OSP case no. SP23-216409.