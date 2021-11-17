McKay High School in lockdown, weapon reported on campus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Douglas McKay High School in Salem went into lockdown Wednesday following reports of a weapon on campus.

According to Salem-Keizer School District, there are no reported injuries and all students and staff are safe inside the building.

In an email to KOIN 6 News, Salem police said they did not find any armed persons on the scene.

Authorities have identified and detained suspects connected to the incident however, out of caution the school will remain in lockdown, the school district said in a Tweet.