McKay High School in lockdown, weapon reported on campus

Oregon

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
mckay high school_146413

File photo of Douglas McKay High School.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Douglas McKay High School in Salem went into lockdown Wednesday following reports of a weapon on campus.

According to Salem-Keizer School District, there are no reported injuries and all students and staff are safe inside the building. 

In an email to KOIN 6 News, Salem police said they did not find any armed persons on the scene.

Authorities have identified and detained suspects connected to the incident however, out of caution the school will remain in lockdown, the school district said in a Tweet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories