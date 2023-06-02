PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a fire burned through a pizza restaurant on 3rd Street in McMinnville, authorities announced that a suspect has been arrested.

According to McMinnville police, with assistance from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office officers arrested Meagan J. Ray, 38, in her vehicle in Sheridan.

The fire on May 24, caused substantial damage to the shop, authorities said, and police had been searching for Ray until they finally found her on June 2.

Authorities previously said they had interviewed two people of interest after surveillance video of the 3-alarm fire revealed they had been in the area; however, the names of the people of interest were not released.

Ray is being charged with reckless burning, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass. Authorities say she is being held without bail at YCCF.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to McMinnville police.