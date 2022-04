PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On Thursday, McMinnville Police Department announced the death of Jack, their retired narcotics K-9.

“Jack was an invaluable part of our team here at MPD and will be missed by everyone,” McMinnville Police Department said in a Facebook post.

McMinnville Police Department announced the passing of their retired narcotics K-9 Jack April 7, 2022 (McMinnville Police Department).

MPD also thanked Corporal Eckroth and his family “for being the best home Jack could have hoped for.”

The police department shared a video of Jack’s last drive by the police department while being taken to his final resting place.