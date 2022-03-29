PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Detectives in Redmond, Wash. say they have arrested and charged a McMinville 4th grade teacher with child sex crimes.

According to a release from the Redmond Police Department, Andrew Hammond, 50, attempted to lure what he thought were a 14-year-old female and a 13-year-old female in an attempt to rape both. However both would-be victims were undercover Redmond detectives.

According to investigators, Hammond communicated with the detectives over several months, and eventually proposed meeting with them in a Redmond hotel for a sexual encounter. Police obtained a warrant and arrested him when he arrived at the hotel.

When detectives searched Hammond’s car, they say they found condoms, lubricant, handcuffs, and duct tape.

Hammonds faces several charges and is being held in the King County Correctional Facility on a $100,000 bail.

This is a developing story.