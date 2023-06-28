McNary High School counselor Todd Bobeda, 46, has worked for SKPS since 2004.

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A Salem-Keizer Public Schools counselor and former coach is facing multiple charges after being accused of sexually abusing a minor in Polk County.

McNary High School counselor Todd Bobeda, 46, who has worked for SKPS since 2004, faces four counts of third-degree sex abuse, harassment and two counts of first-degree officials misconduct. He is set to be arraigned on Thursday.

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show that Bobeda is accused of inappropriate touching in multiple incidents. Those incidents took place from late 2019 until the summer of 2021.

SKPS says that Bobeda is still employed by the district, but has been on paid administrative leave since Aug. 5, 2021.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bobeda was a counselor at South Salem High from 2006-2020 before becoming a counselor at McNary in 2020. He also served as a soccer and tennis coach at both schools from 2006-2021.

In 2020, Bobeda was named a finalist for Oregon School Counselor of the Year.