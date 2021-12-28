Meals on Wheels People cancels deliveries due to snow, ice

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Meals on Wheels People has canceled all meal deliveries in Multnomah, Washington and Clark counties Tuesday due to inclement weather and icy roads.

“We want to ensure the safety of both our clients and our volunteers,” said Meals on Wheels People CEO Suzanne Washington. “All of our homebound clients received shelf-stable meals earlier this year in case of an event such as this.”

Staff will make wellness calls to all homebound clients and advise them to eat one of the shelf-stable meals delivered last fall.

Officials have warned of icy road conditions after a storm brought between 1-3 inches of snow overnight into Tuesday morning in the metro area. Click here for a full list of active weather alerts.