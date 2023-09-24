PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio is holding a bench trial to determine whether Oregon Measure 114 follows the state constitution and is a reasonable response to gun violence.

Measure 114 was approved by voters last November and it requires a permit to buy a gun, bans magazines holding more than 10 rounds and requires a completed background check.

A federal judge has already determined that Measure 114 is constitutional on the federal level but it still hasn’t gone into effect because it has been held up by the state legal challenges.

Jess Marks, executive director of the Oregon Alliance for Gun Safety which backed Measure 114 joined Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about the arguments for and against the measure.

