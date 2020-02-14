Medford Police: Uber driver locked passenger in, raped her

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – Police say an Uber driver in southern Oregon has been charged with locking a passenger inside his car and raping her.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 51-year-old Antonio Gonzalez-Salinas was arraigned Wednesday in Jackson County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape, kidnapping and sexual abuse.

Records show he remains held in the Jackson County Jail on a $350,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

An Uber spokesman says the company is cooperating with law enforcement to support their investigation.

Police say the Uber driver was supposed to take the woman to the house of an acquaintance, but he never did. Police say her friends used her phone’s location data to find her sobbing in the car.