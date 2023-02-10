PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most Oregon companies are considered small businesses. There are close to 400,000 in the state.

More than 100,000 small businesses started up in Oregon in the last two years, and most need help to stay open and continue to grow.

On Friday, the head of the Small Business Association arrived in Portland to take a closer look at what’s happening in the city.

Isabella Guzman is a member of President Biden’s Cabinet and runs the SBA agency, which provides loans and advice to small businesses. As part of her tour, she talked with some local business owners who are working thru Micro Enterprise Services of Oregon, a nonprofit that helps historically excluded entrepreneurs with consulting on how to grow their businesses and access to capital.

Guzman says she wants entrepreneurs to know there is plenty of free help available to get a business off and running.

“You don’t know what you don’t know. You got to start researching and understanding what it takes to run a business,” she said. “We really want small businesses to equip themselves with the knowledge.”

Guzman also said that a big mistake many people make when starting a business is not reaching out for help. The visit from SBA is a sign Oregon is on the radar for attracting more federal dollars to help small businesses, according to Mayor Wheeler.