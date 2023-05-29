PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon National Guard’s 142nd Wing will be conducting multiple F-15 Memorial Day flyovers across Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington Monday.

During the flybys, the F-15 Eagle fighter jets will zip 1,000 feet overhead at 400 mph. Commander of the 142nd Wing Col. Todd Hofford called the flyovers a tribute to America’s fallen veterans.

“F-15 flyovers from the 142nd Wing and your hometown Air Force are a way for us to pay tribute to American patriots who paid the ultimate sacrifice and their families,” Hofford said. “The flights are also a public salute to our local communities whom we appreciate and respect for their support of our airmen and all those serving throughout our nation. It is an honor to protect and defend the Pacific Northwest and the freedoms which allow us to spend time with our loved ones on this national holiday.”

The 142nd Wing will conduct Memorial Day flybys at the following locations and times:

10:45 a.m. – Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore.

10:49 a.m. – Mountain View Cemetery, Oregon City, Ore.

10:53 a.m. – Calvary Cemetery, Mount Angel, Ore.

11:00 a.m. – North Plains Veterans Park, North Plains, Ore.

11:10 a.m. – Veterans Memorial Park, Beaverton, Ore.

11:14 a.m. – Forest View Cemetery, Forest Grove, Ore.

11:20 a.m. – City View Cemetery, Salem, Ore.

11:22 a.m. – Abiqua Valley, Silverton, Ore.

11:30 a.m. – Touchmark Home Health & Home Care, Vancouver, Wash.

Flybys may be canceled or changed due to weather or operational issues.