Memorial Day weather tempts folks outdoors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Memorial Day, people around Portland visited popular hiking trailheads and viewpoints like Multnomah Falls.

With more people getting their vaccines, folks in the region say that they finally feel safe being around other people.

“We are from Ohio, originally I’m from India, we heard so much about the falls, so we are just exploring, said Harshal Sawant. “We are just having a wonderful time. It’s beautiful, I feel like it’s perfect. That’s how I feel.”

Those who still plan to venture out should give themselves extra time to park. Water and sunscreen are also a must.