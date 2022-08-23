PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A memorial service is being held Sunday to honor the firefighter from Bend and his twin brother who died in a plane crash last week.

The service for Daniel and Mark Harro will start at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater in Bend.

On Monday, Aug. 15, the two brothers were flying near Yellow Pine, Idaho when their plane crashed. They were returning to Bend from a backcountry flying and camping trip.

Bend Fire & Rescue said Daniel, who was an avid flight enthusiast, was flying the plane. It’s unclear what caused the crash.

Daniel is survived by his wife, Elisif, and Mark is survived by his wife, Kelly. They also leave behind their parents, John and Denise Harro, along with a younger sister, Laura.

Daniel and Elisif’s dog, Cinder, was also reportedly on the aircraft and “miraculously survived.”

BF&R, the Oregon Honor Guard and other emergency service agencies arranged a full fire service active duty death ceremony for the brothers.

In addition to the memorial service, a public viewing will be held for Daniel Harro from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home. Mark’s viewing will be private and only include family members.

Fire service personnel and the public is welcome to attend. Free parking will be available at the Old Mill District parking lots, then attendees can cross the footbridge to the amphitheater.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both Daniel and Mark to help their families financially during this time. Online memorials have also been set up to leave kind messages and memories of Daniel and Mark.