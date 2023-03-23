PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Experts are tracking the sudden rise in reports of loneliness with many saying they feel alone and isolated, with some Gen Z-ers reporting having less friends in real life, according to the Crisis Text Line.

The Crisis Text Line is a national non-profit providing free, 24/7 mental health support and acts like a “mental health emergency room,” said CEO Dena Trujillo — adding the organization helps those facing issues such as anxiety, depression, loneliness and suicidal ideation.

In 2021, about 21% of Oregonians who reached out to the Crisis Text Line were experiencing issues with isolation and loneliness — exceeding the national average, the Crisis Text Line says.

“We are now truly in a loneliness epidemic that is related, but not the same as, the mental health epidemic that we’re all experiencing,” Trujillo said.

“Of the 17,000 conversations that we supported last year in Oregon, one in five, so 20%, were loneliness related – meaning, people were so severely lonely and isolated that they reached out for support,” Trujillo explained.

She added, “in Oregon, over 65% of the people reaching out for support are 24 and younger. Thirteen percent of those are 13 and younger.”

To cope with loneliness, Trujillo says it’s important to recognize that you are not alone.

“That recognition is care for yourself to know that others are also experiencing loneliness and isolation,” Trujillo said.

Next, she says to reach out to friends and family if you are feeling lonely and to call someone, ask to go on a walk or volunteer to meet others while gaining a sense of purpose.

“The ironic thing with this world, where we become more and more connected by technology, is that we feel more and more disconnected from other humans,” Trujillo said. “Everyone should have the chance to connect with another non-judgmental human to listen and connect and see them.”

If you or a loved one are in crisis, text “Home” to 741741 to connect with a volunteer crisis counselor for free 24/7.