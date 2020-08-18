Mercy Corps CEO named after ex-CEO resigned under pressure

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mercy Corps has a new CEO, replacing its longtime leader who resigned last year over the international relief agency’s handling of credible accusations of child abuse against one of its founders.

Tjada D’Oyen McKenna will start Oct. 15, the Portland-based Mercy Corps announced Monday. Mercy Corps has workers in more than 40 countries and reaches 29 million people a year with its aid programs.

Mercy Corps said in a news release that McKenna has served as chief operating officer for the international nonprofits CARE and Habitat for Humanity International.

Neal Keny-Guyer resigned as CEO in October 2019. He had led Mercy Corps since 1994. The 65-year-old wrote in his resignation letter that if he was going to “morally own this” he would need to take the ultimate action.