Mercy Corps’ pandemic reach spans PNW and the world

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During the pandemic many of the world’s most vulnerable people are the hardest hit. Portland-based Mercy Corps is helping and their efforts are reaching more than 15 million people.

The money is being used in a variety of ways: dozens of hand-washing stations in rural areas of the South Pacific, helping people pay rent and eat in Colombia, launching information campaigns on proper hygience and fears surrounding COVID in countries like Haiti and Yemen.

“With all of those challenges in the world right now, it’s really important that we all come together to support the people facing those obstacles,” said Mercy Corps VP of Development Johanna Young. “And I think what’s next is really up to all of us.”

Their efforts also help people in the Pacific Northwest. Mercy Corps has distributed $2.6 million in grants to more than 330 small businesses in Oregon and Washington.