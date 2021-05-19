Mercy Corps sex abuse investigation released

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A now-released investigation into the sexual abuse allegations against the co-founder of Mercy Corps details the shortcomings of the organization and its board of directors during a 1993 investigation into the abuse.

Mercy Corp came under fire for ignoring sexual abuse allegations against its co-founder Ellsworth Culver for decades. Culver died in 2005.

His daughter went public with her story that her father abused her as a child.

According to the new report, the 1993 committee focused too much on the public relations aspect of the decision and informed Culver about the investigations against his daughter’s wishes.

Another Mercy Corps CEO, Neal Keny-Guyer, resigned in 2019 when the allegations resurfaced.