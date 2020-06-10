Merkley involved in protest, pandemic legislation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd continue nationwide, Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley is deeply involved in legislation on both issues.

In a Zoom interview with KOIN 6 News, Merkley said he’s co-sponsored legislation with Cory Booker and Kamala Harris that will provide transparency and accountability for law enforcement. He said he is heartened that his Republican colleagues agree action is needed but noted the GOP is preparing their own bill.

Merkley hopes there will be common ground in each bill so the final legislation will be truly bipartisan.

The latest coronavirus relief package remains hung up in the Senate by Mitch McConnell, Merkley said. Though there is agreement more needs to be done McConnell, he said, sees no urgency in taking action. Congressional efforts continue.

The Oregon Democrat said he was “quite surprised” how many people were wearing masks during the protests in Washington DC in recent days. Though there is a concern there will be an uptick in COVID-19 cases from the protests, Merkley said most everyone he saw was quite aware and taking the precaution of wearing a mask.

Merkley, who regularly holds town halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties, said he hosted his first Zoom Town Hall on Tuesday with Sherman County. Though it’s not the same as being in person, he said it had a better-than-expected feel and he will continue to do them as the time passes. He noted he has 15 more counties to go this year.