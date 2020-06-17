Merkley notes ‘big love hug to national parks system’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A landmark Supreme Court decision, an executive order about police reforms and an spike in coronavirus cases in Oregon and the country were all topics Sen. Jeff Merkley covered in a Wednesday interview with KOIN 6 News.

But what he was most happy to talk about was the Senate passage of the Great American Outdoors Act that provides permanent and full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The fund protects some of Oregon’s most cherished natural wonders, including the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Upper and Lower Table Rocks, Hells Canyon National Recreation Area, the the Oregon National Historic Trail, and more.

Senate passage of this act is “a big love hug to our national parks system,” Merkley said.

The bill now goes to the House of Representatives.

Supreme Court ruling

In a 6-3 vote, the US Supreme Court ruled LGBTQ people cannot be fired for being who they are. Merkley called the ruling “an enormous victory” that was more than 7 years in the making.

But he noted the ruling only applies to the workplace. “It doesn’t apply to housing, financial contracts, restaurants, places of accommodation,” he said, and urged passage of the Equality Act that 48 senators have signed on.

But he noted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell controls what comes up for a vote and the “Majority Leader does not support anything that expands opportunity, equality and justice in America.”

Protests, funding and President Trump

Two things continue unabated throughout the country: the coronavirus and the protests over police tactics. On Tuesday, President Trump signed an executive order that he touted as major police reform.

While Merkley appreciated that Trump “put something forward” he noted there’s no real substance to the executive order.

“He said there would be a data base (of police officers who have been written up for use of force issues) but it doesn’t have any of the essential components of what would make a data base effective, both in terms of deterring individudals from predatory actions when they’re serving as public safety officers, and making sure they can’t go down the road and making sure they can’t get hired by the next department. So, details matter.”

The pandemic and relief efforts

Oregon is among nearly 20 states that have seen an uptick in coronavirus cases since slowly reopening in mid-May. The virus isn’t going away but the stimulus money is nearing an end. Merkley has been at the forefront of relief bills and packages, including for farmworkers.

His bill, the FARM Act, is endorsed by many and begins with the premise that farmworkers are doing hazardous work.

But again, the bill is in the hands of McConnell, who isn’t inclined to put this on the Senate’s calendar.

Merkley noted the COVID-19 outbreak in Union County “sent a big message” to everyone “where church services and a wedding where people were close together without protection” sparked an outbreak of at least 218 cases.

“It’s a reminder that a single person — who may be asymptomatic, not have a fever, not have anything that would say, oh, that person’s ill — can walk into a crowded room and have the disease spread really fast.”

We have to continue exercising social distancing, hand washing and wearing face masks, he said.