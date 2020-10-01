Merkley talks Supreme Court nominee, election integrity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With less than 5 weeks to go before the election, a Supreme Court nominee is making the rounds of the US Senate in anticipation of a confirmation hearing.

Sen. Jeff Merkley shared his thoughts on Amy Coney Barrett, the presidential debates, mail-in ballots and voting integrity, Oregon wildfire relief and federal officers in the Portland area as ongoing protests continue.

Watch the video for the complete interview.