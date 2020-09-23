Merkley’s thoughts on RBG, AG Bill Barr, Breonna Taylor

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg thrust the Supreme Court into the spotlight just weeks before a presidential election. Senate Republicans say they have the votes to place President Trump’s nominee — expected to be named Saturday — onto the nation’s highest court.

Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley shared his thoughts about RBG, what the Senate Republicans are doing and that the Democrats are essentially powerless to slow the process.

He shared his thoughts on the indictment handed down against a Louisville police officer in the Breonna Taylor case. He called for a “fair, thorough and public trial” and added, “We need to end these no-knock warrants that led to this type of situation.”

In a Zoom interview with KOIN 6 News, Merkley also talked about Attorney General Bill Barr, the designation by the Department of Justice labeling Portland an anarchist city and threatening to withhold federal funds, and what he thinks may happen.

He has also been working the ensure FEMA helps those Oregonians displaced by the wildfires that ripped through the state earlier this month.

Watch the video for the entire interview with Sen. Jeff Merkley.