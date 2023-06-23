The Gabbert Butte Nature Park is located in East Multnomah County and jointly planned by Metro and the city of Gresham. (Photo courtesy of Metro)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Metro is not following through on its commitment to provide more access to the parks and natural areas it owns in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties, according to a report released by Metro Auditor Tracy Evans on June 21.

Among other things, the report found the elected regional government has not updated its Park and Nature System Plan since voter passage of a $475 million bond measure in 2019 intended to increase public access, especially to communities which have historically had limited access to such recreational lands.

“The audit found lack of clarity about what specific outcomes the bond sought to accomplish related to access to nature. Access was not defined, and no specific access goals were set,” said the audit.

Metro has spent $363 million from two previous bond measures to acquire nearly 19,000 acres of parks, trails and natural areas across the metropolitan region since 1995. But, the audit found, most of the recent purchases were more intended for conservation than recreation, despite the fact that almost all of the properties are supposed to be open to the public.

“Data showed 17% of acquisitions since 2006 were ranked as high for access potential which indicates that most land purchases were not intended for public access,” the audit said.

