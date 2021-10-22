Metro counties struggling to keep up with rental assistance applications

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon continues to see an influx of applications for rental assistance amid a backlog of over 11,000 applications waiting to be processed.

“The metro area in particular just got slammed with an influx of applications,” said Margaret Salazar, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services. Counties in the metro area, in particular, are struggling to stay up to date with the applications being processed.

Andrea Bell, the director of Housing Stabilization for Oregon Housing and Community Services, said they are addressing the most vulnerable households first.

Safe harbor provisions are in place across the state meaning renters cannot be evicted without a 60-day — and in some cases 90-day — notice. Renters must provide proof to their landlord showing they’ve applied for rental assistance.

Back-rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021, is not due until Feb. 28, 2022, per Senate Bill 282.

Salazar said the state is working toward a complete payout of Emergency Rental Assistance 1 before moving to ERA 2.

“Renters need more time,” she said. “It’s a challenge, a big hurdle to jump over the 60 days.”

Bell said they’re “making sure those dollars are going out the door and into the hands of landlords”

In an earlier briefing, it was estimated a total of 13,000 applications fell outside the window, whereas now there are around 11,200, according to OHCS.

“Each week we are continuing to see somewhere between 1,000 to 2,000 applications,” said Bell. He encouraged renters to still apply for assistance as funding is still available.

OHCS said they have no specific timeline regarding when renters can expect applications will be cleared.