BEAVERTON, Ore. (PAMPLIN MEDIA) — Washington County has officially denied an appeal by longtime emergency service provider Metro West Ambulance, paving the way for another ambulance company to begin serving the county.

While they didn’t explicitly discuss the outcome of the appeals process, it was clear as Washington County commissioners met to go over the proposed agreement on Tuesday, June 13, that the county is moving forward with emergency service provider American Medical Response after denying Metro West’s appeal.

Metro West spokesperson Jesse Lee confirmed Wednesday, June 14, that the county had formally denied Metro West’s appeal.

County officials are preparing to vote on a five-year contract, with up to six years of extensions, later this month with AMR — part of a conglomerate of emergency services stationed across the United States — for ambulance services in Washington County.

If the contract is approved at the June 27 business meeting, AMR is expected to be on the road and fully operational by Aug. 1.

