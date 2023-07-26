Modern Living Kitchen has their microgreens booth at Shemanski Park Farmers Market in Portland, July 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sol Diaz has a master’s degrees in naturopathic medicine and nutrition. She and her partner, Keith Brown, are the owners and founders of Modern Living Kitchen, an indoor vertical farm that grows microgreens.

Modern Living Kitchen in Northeast Portland sells their crops at 8 farmers markets, including Shemanski Park. That is where Diaz spoke with KOIN 6 News.

She said she hopes her food will help people live healthier lives.

“The great thing about microgreens, you don’t have to cook them or chop them. They’re ready to go. You just toss them on your everyday foods,” she said.

Modern Living Kitchen has their microgreens booth at Shemanski Park Farmers Market in Portland, July 2023 (KOIN)

Diaz said she “always wanted to be the doctor that my parents didn’t have.” They did not have a Spanish-speaking doctor who could really understand them.

“Being from the Latinx communities, we’re mostly affected by cardiovascular disease and diabetes, and a lot of this could be prevented with a good diet and just a lot of education,” she said. “Hopefully help them make eating the easier choice and removing those barriers.”

Modern Living Kitchen has a wide variety of microgreens — radishes, cilantro, red cabbage, arugula, broccoli, kale, kohlrabi, among others.

The vertical farm is a way for the microgreens to grow fast. Diaz said it could take 7-10 days from peak to harvest while cilantro and basil take a little longer — up to 21 days.

Radishes, she said, “will be ready in 4-5 days. So it’s pretty amazing.”

When they’re at the farmers markets, Diaz will let customers taste samples. They find the sample taste just like the full-grown versions.

“One of our things in naturopathic medicine is ‘food as medicine’ and I feel like I’m living proof of that with helping give people nutritious food,” Diaz said. “It feels really good!”