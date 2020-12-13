Milwaukie restaurant on verge of closing from heavy delivery service fees

Milwaukie, Ore. (KOIN) — A restaurant owner in Milwaukie says delivery fees imposed by online delivery services are killing their business. In this already brutal time for most restaurants they’ve been asking lawmakers to step in to help.

Grandma’s Corner Kitchen co-owner Tracy Roundy told KOIN 6 News that they are on the verge of closing their doors.

Roundy said delivery services like Grub Hub and Door Dash have been taking around 30%. She said it’s only 10% in Portland. She said since they are outside the city limits, they are charging that 30% and the delivery services have told her if there is an ordinance that’s implemented in the city of Milwaukie, they will implement it.

Roundy said the outdoor dining volume hasn’t been enough to get by alone and the delivery services are crucial to them. However she said the fees are too high for them to break even right now.

Roundy said she contacted Milwaukie city council members, and they were really responsive, but told her since the city is really small and doesn’t have large resources, they don’t know if capping the servicing fees would be something they’d be able to implement.

She said they utilized the Paycheck Protection Loan, but because they used that, now they aren’t eligible for grant money.

Roundy said the goal right now is to get the issue in front of the governor and perhaps get a vote on some sort of statewide legislation to cap fees in the special session. She said right now it’s crucial to have those services to stay in business.