For the first time, minimum wage in the Portland area will top $15 per hour

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Anyone who works a minimum wage job in Oregon will get a raise starting July 1.

In all parts of the state, the minimum wage will increase. However, in Oregon, the minimum wage is not equal across the state.

Oregon’s minimum wage is divided into three areas: the Portland metro area, the “standard” area, and the non-urban area.

In the Portland metro area, minimum wage will top $15 per hour for the first time. On July 1, 2023 it will jump from $14.75 to $15.45 per hour.

The standard minimum wage will increase from $13.50 to $14.20.

The non-urban minimum wage will increase from $12.50 to $13.20.

The Portland metro area includes any employer within the urban growth boundary. A map of the urban growth boundary is available on Oregon Metro’s website. It includes the cities of Portland, Gresham, Beaverton, Hillsboro, Tigard, and other nearby cities.

The standard minimum wage area applies to Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Polk, Tillamook, Wasco, and Yamhill counties, and parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington outside the urban growth boundary.

The non-urban minimum wage area applies to Baker, Coos, Crook, Curry, Douglas, Gilliam, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Malheur, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler counties.

After the July 1, 2023, minimum wage increase, the wage will continue to be adjusted annually on July 1 based on the increase, if any, to the U.S. City average Consumer Price Index. This is the measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers.

The standard will be adjusted based on the CPI and the Portland metro wage will be $1.25 more than whatever the standard wage is. The non-urban wage will be $1 less than the standard minimum wage.

The Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries is required to calculate an adjustment of the standard minimum wage rate by April 30 of each year, although the wage change will not be enforced until July 1. Any wage increase will be rounded to the nearest five cents.

From March 2022 to March 2023, the CPI increased 5%. So, Oregon’s new 2023 minimum wages were based on the standard wage being increased by 5% and rounded up to the nearest five cents, adding 70 cents to the previous standard minimum wage of $13.50.

“We expect this increase in earnings of low-wage workers to positively impact consumer spending and boost the economy,” BOLI stated in a press release announcing the wage increase in April.