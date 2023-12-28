PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Bend man who was reported missing on Christmas Day was found alive in a dry well Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the man, identified as 34-year-old John McLerran, had walked away from his home in the 800 block of Northeast Norton Avenue to get a coffee and never returned, prompting a welfare check from Bend police officers.

Just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a call from a man claiming he’d found McLerran stuck around six feet below the surface in a dry well in the parking lot of Norton Street Storage, several blocks from McLerran’s home .

Police along with Bend Fire & Rescue were able to get McLerran out of the well and to the hospital for evaluation.

Authorities report he is in good condition.