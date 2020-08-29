Missing Corvallis girl found safe after more than a week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage girl missing for more than a week has been found, according to Corvallis Police.

Ava Carey, 16, had been missing since Aug. 20 when she left her home to go to a park. She never returned and multiple law enforcement agencies, volunteers and her family had been searching for her ever since.

The Corvallis Police Department announced Saturday that Carey “has been located and is safe in a neighboring state.” The department did not elaborate and said the family wished for privacy at this time.