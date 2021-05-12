Missing for 3 days, man, 73, saved by Yamhill County pilot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A helicopter pilot spotted a 73-year-old man who had been missing for days in a remote area of Yamhill County, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Sang Kwon Sa went missing around 5:30 p.m. Sunday as he was collecting plants off Wind River Road, authorities said. Search and rescue teams and about 100 volunteers began looking for him. Helicopters, drones, ATVs and dogs were all utilized.

Still, there was no sign for days.

Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Yamhill County Special Deputy Dean Danchuk — who is a helicopter pilot — went up again and spotted the man laying down in a field about 7 miles north of Grand Ronde. He was about 2.5 miles away from where he was last seen.

Danchuk and his spotter, Rich Ashenbrenner, landed, then loaded Mr. Sa into the helicopter and flew directly to Willamette Valley Medical Center for treatment.

In a statement, Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson said, “This search was truly an all-hands-on deck effort. The cooperation of the workers and volunteers resulted in a life being saved. You can’t ask for anything better.”