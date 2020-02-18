Missing snowboarder found dead at Mt. Hood Meadows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Less than 24 hours after hearing of one snowboarder’s death on Mt. Hood, Mt. Hood Meadows announced another man has been found deceased on Heather Canyon.

Tim Bauters had been in Oregon on an extended work trip, but did not return home to California as planned. His family reported him missing to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after not hearing from him since Friday when he was at Mt. Hood Meadows.

According to HRCSO, Bauters was believed to be snowboarding alone but was in good shape and had visited Meadows multiple times before. Meadows security verified that his rental car was still there at the mountain, and the record of his lift scans narrowed down his last known location and time. HRCSO then launched their search and rescue aircraft while ski patrol began searching the area they believed Bauters was closest to.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Meadows told HRCSO they had found Bauters’ body in Heather Canyon, the same area where a snowboarder suffered a fatal fall mere hours before.

