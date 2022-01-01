Missing teen hikers hoisted to safety by Coast Guard

Two teens were hoisted to safety by the US Coast Guard after being missing near Swastika Mountain, January 1, 2022 (US Coast Guard)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two teens, who didn’t return as planned after a hiking/camping trip in the mountains of Lane County, did all the right things and were hoisted to rescue by the US Coast Guard on New Year’s Day.

The pair of 19-year-olds went camping and hiking near Swastika Mountain around Christmas Day and were expected back on December 29, Coast Guard officials said Saturday. They were reported missing on New Year’s Eve and Lane County searchers began looking right away.

But heavy snow in recent days covered the mountains, so Lane County officials (through the Oregon Office of Emergency Management) asked the Coast Guard to search by helicopter.

Not only did the Coast Guard find the pair — whose names have not been released — they also spotted 2 other people who needed help and told Lane County searchers where they were.

The teens, who showed no medical problems, did a lot of the right things to help themselves be found, said Lt. Maggie Champin, the MH-65 aircraft commander for the Coast Guard Sector North Bend.

“By writing ‘SOS’ in the snow, staying near their vehicle and staying near logging roads, we were able to find them relatively quickly,” Champin said. “We recommend hikers carry personal locator beacons while out in the back country.”