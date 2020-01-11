Mobilization ceremony to be held for 400 National Guard soldiers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mobilization ceremony will be held on Saturday to honor approximately 400 soldiers from the Oregon National Guard before they deploy to Kosovo.

The mobilization ceremony is for Task Force Jungleer, which consists of soldiers from the 41st Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company, with elements of the 2nd Battalion, the 162nd Infantry Battalion and the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The 41st IBCT Commander Colonel Eric Riley has invited friends, family and media to recognize the soldiers along with their families as they prepare for their deployment.

Task Force Jungleer is the last of the 41st units to mobilize and is the second-largest deployment of the brigade since World War II. The Brigade has already deployed 4 separate task forces around the world beginning in September 2019, with a total of 1,400 soldiers.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Oregon National Guard Major General Michael E. Stencel are among those scheduled to speak at the ceremony. The ceremony is set to begin at 2 p.m. at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland on Saturday.