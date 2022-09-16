PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The mother of a Portland teen who died in a fentanyl overdose is now suing the person accused of selling drugs to her son.

Kerry Cohen is suing Manuel Espinoza on behalf of her son, Griffin Hoffman, who was one of two Portland teens to die in March as a result of fentanyl-laced pills, Portland Public Schools reported earlier this year.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court and seeks more than $500,000 in damages.

The lawsuit alleges the 16-year-old Hoffman died as a direct result of taking fentanyl-laced drugs sold to him by Espinoza earlier this year.

Espinoza is currently behind bars facing several criminal charges, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death.

More details to come.