More help available for Oregon families in need with SNAP expansion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 18,000 more Oregon households now qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Employment Related Day Care program as the state has increased the income limits required to take part.

Officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services announced the expansion of services Thursday, although the change became effective in 2022, they said.

Individuals earning $2,147 a month or less, or families of three earning $3,660 a month or less, are now eligible for the programs. Previously, the income limit for the programs was $1,986 for individuals and $3,386 for families of three, or 185% of the federal poverty level.

The new guidelines are 200% of the federal poverty level, and state officials now expect an additional $25 million in food benefits to be issued to Oregonians annually.

Oregonians can apply for help with medical expenses, food, cash, and child care in one place online at ONE.Oregon.gov, 800.699.9075​ or in-person at a local ​office.​ Oregonians are encouraged to call ahead before a visit.