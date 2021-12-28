More people getting insurance through Oregon marketplace

FILE – In this Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, a person looks over her health insurance benefit comparison chart which shows out-of-network coverages dropped for 2018 in Peachtree City, Ga. The Kaiser Family Foundation finds that more companies are making workers pay an annual deductible or increasing the amount they must spend before insurance […]

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — More Oregonians have signed up for private health insurance through the state-run exchange this year than had at this point a year ago.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that heading into 2022, officials say 142,783 people in the state have enrolled so far on the Oregon health insurance marketplace. That’s more than the 141,089 enrolled at the same time last year for 2021 coverage.

The marketplace, created by the Affordable Care Act of 2010, helps people get insurance when they don’t get it through work — and they don’t qualify for something like the Oregon Health Plan.

Oregon marketplace spokeswoman Amy Coven said more people are signing up this year because of federal changes that mean more people qualify.