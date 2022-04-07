Report says as many as 26.4 million people in the U.S. moved last year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As people decided to move during the pandemic, a report says more people decided to say goodbye than hello to the Beaver state.

According to HireAHelper, an online moving service, about 90,000 moves took place in 2021 in its recent analysis. Last year, the report said, as many as 26.4 million people in the U.S. moved.

However, that’s only 8% of the population.

“Based on the data out of the U.S. Census Bureau, 2021 had the lowest percentage of people moving in one year ever recorded,” HireAHelper said on its website. “But while the overall number of moves is in decline, the number of people moving long distances is actually rising.”

The report cites the pandemic altering moving patterns in America. In a customer survey, 36.9% of people listed remote work and not being attached to a particular location as a top reason for moving.

According to the report, Oregon had a net moving loss of 19.5%. Portland was also ranked 63 out of 144 cities with an 11.3% net moving loss.

Neighboring Beaverton was also listed with a loss of 42.9%.

Where are people moving to?

The report listed half of the top 10 cities with the biggest net gains in 2021 to the Sunshine State of Florida.

Arkansas was listed as the state with the biggest net moving gain of 43.8%.

For the full report, visit here.