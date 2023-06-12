PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Sandy woman returned recently from a trip to Geneva, Switzerland where she met doctors and patients from all around the world and shared how an experimental drug has made her feel “1,000 times better” as she lives with a heart condition.

Megan Link, 25, was born with a gene mutation that caused her to have hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM. The condition causes thickening of the heart muscle and makes it hard for the heart to pump blood throughout the body. It affects about 1 in 500 people.

Doctors discovered Link’s heart wasn’t normal as soon as she was born. She had a heart murmur and growing up, doctors told her she couldn’t play sports or ride exhilarating rides at the fair.

Megan Link, 25, of Sandy, far left, who was born with the heart condition known as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, was a presenter at the 2023 World Heart Summit in May 2023. Photo courtesy Megan Link

“All I knew is it could get worse, and sometimes it could kill you just randomly, so that kind of scared me,” Link said.

In 2011, Link underwent surgery for an implantable cardioverter defibrillator placement. The device was placed in her chest in case her heartbeat rhythm ever became irregular, putting her life at risk. In 2017, she had open heart surgery to carve off part of her heart muscle to reduce its thickness.

That surgery made her heart pump better, but it was a drug she researched and discovered a year ago that has made the biggest difference.

Link started taking the drug aficamten in April 2022 through a Phase 2 clinical trial at Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cardiovascular Institute. Before the medication, she said she’d become easily winded climbing stairs or walking the dog. Within a few weeks, she noticed an improvement.

“I was like, ‘Oh, is that just a placebo effect?’” Link asked herself, “but after getting labs drawn and stuff, it’s shown that the medication actually did help me and reduced the stress on my heart.”

Dr. Ahmad Masri, director of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Center at OHSU, said traditionally, treatments for the condition focused either on relieving symptoms or were surgical interventions that modified how the heart muscles look.

It wasn’t until about six or seven years ago when he said scientists discovered the real problem is that the heart is working too hard in this condition and that it’s possible to control how hard the heart works through medication. These medications are called cardiac myosin inhibitors.

OHSU has been working with these medications through trials and treating patients with them. One drug, mavacamten, has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Masri said so far, OHSU has had 80 to 90 patients participate in various clinical trials related to these medications.

“We’re very focused on developing the science as well as implementing the science and trying to get more options to patients,” Masri said.

He said a Phase 3 trial for aficamten, the medication Link is on, is already moving forward in the next few months. He expects that the drug will be approved within the next five years.

Megan Link, 25, of Sandy, left, and her friend Emily Oguiri toured Geneva, Switzerland, in May 2023. Link initially visited Switzerland to speak at the 2023 World Heart Summit, where she shared her experience as a patient living with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. She, Oguri and her boyfriend stayed another week to enjoy the sights. Photo courtesy Megan Link

For Link, five years is how long she can test the medication through the trial. The drug has helped her live her life to the fullest and has taught her the importance of advocating for herself as a patient. That’s the message she hoped to share with others when she spoke at the World Heart Summit in Switzerland in May.

She addressed the audience and said it’s important for them to communicate with doctors when something feels wrong, even after a major treatment or a new medication.

“After I did my speech, a lot of the providers came up and thanked me for sharing my experience because there was just little things that I would say about the emotional side, about being a patent… it was nice to open their eyes up to more than just the science behind everything,” she said.

Masri said the research is still ongoing, but it seems very likely that as long as the FDA approves it, this medication will be something HCM patients will continue to take over a long period of time, possibly for the rest of their lives.

He and the team of researchers at OHSU are proud of Link for representing them at the World Heart Summit and hope to provide more treatment options to patients like Link in the future.