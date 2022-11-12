SANDY, Ore. (KOIN) — Kim Hendricks lost her 12-year-old daughter to a drunk driver in 2017. Now, 5 years later, Hendricks mother is pleading for help getting her daughter’s dog back home.

Akaaylee Burton was killled in a crash off Northeast Lombard near 15th in September 2017. She was a passenger in a 1988 F-350 that was slammed into by a speeding Camry. Akaaylee and another person died at the scene. Four others were hurt.

On November 3, the dogs Daisy and Moose went missing from Sandy.

Hendrick said she gave Daisy to her daughter as a gift and they were inseparable. While the 2 pups have run away before, this is the longest they’ve ever been gone.

“I need my dogs to come home,” she said. “Somebody might have them or found them or maybe don’t know where to return them at. I’m just trying to let people know they are definitely missed.”

Daisy, left, and Moose are missing in Sandy, Oregon (Kim Hendricks)

Hendricks said she has received help from the non-profit Wagging Tails. Together, they’ve hung more than 50 posters for the dogs. But despite being microchipped and reported missing to animal control, there are no leads so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call 503.676.4307.