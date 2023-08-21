PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Zack Yoshida-Costello was returning from walking his dog when he saw everything unfold and quickly took action.

“I was out for my normal daily routine, morning dog walk before work, getting ready for work. I was coming through the alley at the end of the dog walk and I noticed a gentleman and a lady in an altercation,” Yoshida-Costello said. “The woman was screaming for help, kept repeatedly screaming for help, and at that point, I decided to call the cops.”

Police say another neighbor armed with a handgun confronted the suspect, who then took off but was arrested hours later at a rest area along I-84 near Hermiston.

Officers said the victim — a Beaverton woman listed in critical condition — identified her attacker as her ex-husband Alfonza Merritt. She had a restraining order against him.

“The reality is a restraining order is just a piece of paper. While it gives you the protection of being able to call law enforcement if the abuser’s within your vicinity, or if somebody has sighted them in an area they’re not supposed to be, you can contact law enforcement prior to any contact, but still, a restraining order is predicated on the offender listening,” Rachel Schutz, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Washington County, said.

Rachel Schutz, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Washington County, August 21, 2023 (KOIN)

“We know that’s often not the case and we come back to so much of safety is put onto the responsibility of the victim and it should not be. That’s the thing we have to change.”

Schutz said as cases like this continue to happen across the state, survivors should work with trained advocates on a plan that works best for them, and officials should work on taking these cases seriously.

“You need to work with a trained domestic or sexual violence advocate because you need to go through the components of your story and your situation to make an individualized plan that’s best for you. For some, a restraining order is not the best plan at the time, for some, it is. For some, going into a confidential shelter is, for some, moving is, for some, changing their locks, for some, a confidential address. There’s a whole myriad of things that can be put together,” Schutz said.

“We have to hold offenders accountable. We have to because they are so dangerous, and we have seen that over and over and over in these last couple years. Homicides are increasing, the rates of violence are increasing, so we have to continue to take very seriously any case of domestic or sexual violence.”

As for the woman now recovering in a local hospital, Yoshida-Costello says he’s thinking of her and hopes she pulls through.

“Honestly, I just hope that she recovers,” Yoshida-Costello said. “I hope she recovers.”

The Family Justice Center of Washington Co. says when a survivor reports their abuse or tries to leave or get help, that’s the most dangerous time for them and things should be taken seriously and carefully.

Resources

If you or someone you know is a domestic violence survivor and needs help, there are a number of local and regional resources available, in addition to calling or texting 911.