PORTLAND, Ore. (STACKER) — With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.

At the time of the American Revolution, most of the job market in the U.S. revolved around agriculture or food acquisition in some way. Many individuals and communities farmed for subsistence, not even growing enough to have an excess to sell for profits. As the fledgling country grew, so did its economy, springing forth during the Industrial Revolution of the late 1700s and early 1800s, and inexorably shifting the nation’s economic focus from agrarian efforts to those of manufacturing, trade, and other forms of business. Inventions like the steam engine and cotton gin accelerated production, feeding a booming job market that was met with immigrants eager to find work.

By the mid- to late-1800s, the U.S. economy and job market was characterized by successive periods of rapid growth followed by panics or depressions. This economic disquiet was caused by stock speculation and oscillating levels of trust in the federal government’s ability to regulate cash flow and support banks. In turn, the uncertain economy produced a volatile job market.

In an effort to capture a snapshot of the U.S. job market’s history, Stacker compiled a list of the most common jobs in Oregon from 150 years ago using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. By transcribing the previously untranscribed Table XXVII from the 1870 decennial census, a state-level glimpse into the historic job market can be seen. Nationally, farmers and planters were the most common occupation 150 years ago, just one of the many agricultural jobs that made up more than 47% of all employed persons over ten years old.

Continue reading to find out more about the historical job market in your home state or explore the data on your own on our site, GitHub, or data.world.

1. Farmers and planters

Oregon employment: 9,758

National employment: 2,977,711

— #1 most common job in the U.S.

2. Miners

Oregon employment: 3,965

National employment: 152,107

— #10 most common job in the U.S.

3. Agricultural laborers

Oregon employment: 3,126

National employment: 2,885,996

— #2 most common job in the U.S.

4. Laborers (not specified)

Oregon employment: 2,962

National employment: 1,031,666

— #3 most common job in the U.S.

5. Carpenters and joiners

Oregon employment: 916

National employment: 344,596

— #5 most common job in the U.S.

6. Domestic servants

Oregon employment: 830

National employment: 975,734

— #4 most common job in the U.S.

7. Blacksmiths

Oregon employment: 544

National employment: 141,774

— #11 most common job in the U.S.

8. Draymen, hackmen, teamsters, &c

Oregon employment: 498

National employment: 120,756

— #13 most common job in the U.S.

9. Clerks in stores

Oregon employment: 409

National employment: 222,504

— #6 most common job in the U.S.

10. Teachers (not specified)

Oregon employment: 396

National employment: 126,822

— #12 most common job in the U.S.

11. Traders and dealers (not specified)

Oregon employment: 356

National employment: 100,406

— #15 most common job in the U.S.

12. Mill and factory operatives (not specified)

Oregon employment: 216

National employment: 41,619

— #33 most common job in the U.S.

13. Restaurant-keepers

Oregon employment: 213

National employment: 35,185

— #38 most common job in the U.S.

14. Physicians and surgeons

Oregon employment: 206

National employment: 62,383

— #20 most common job in the U.S.

15. Launderers and laundresses

Oregon employment: 199

National employment: 60,906

— #21 most common job in the U.S.

16. Stock-raisers

Oregon employment: 197

National employment: 6,588

— #120 most common job in the U.S.

17. Lawyers

Oregon employment: 194

National employment: 40,736

— #35 most common job in the U.S.

18. Lumbermen and raftsmen

Oregon employment: 185

National employment: 17,752

— #61 most common job in the U.S.

19. Clergymen

Oregon employment: 162

National employment: 43,874

— #28 most common job in the U.S.

20. Boot and shoe makers

Oregon employment: 158

National employment: 171,127

— #7 most common job in the U.S.

21. Hotel-keepers

Oregon employment: 157

National employment: 26,394

— #49 most common job in the U.S.

22. Officials of Government

Oregon employment: 151

National employment: 44,743

— #26 most common job in the U.S.

23. Painters and varnishers

Oregon employment: 148

National employment: 85,123

— #18 most common job in the U.S.

24. Butchers

Oregon employment: 147

National employment: 44,354

— #27 most common job in the U.S.

25. Saw-mill operatives

Oregon employment: 145

National employment: 47,298

— #25 most common job in the U.S.

26. Carriage and wagon makers

Oregon employment: 137

National employment: 42,464

— #31 most common job in the U.S.

27. Printers

Oregon employment: 132

National employment: 39,860

— #36 most common job in the U.S.

28. Millers

Oregon employment: 130

National employment: 41,582

— #34 most common job in the U.S.

29. Traders and dealers in groceries

Oregon employment: 129

National employment: 74,410

— #19 most common job in the U.S.

30. Harness and saddle makers

Oregon employment: 127

National employment: 32,817

— #41 most common job in the U.S.

31. Sawyers

Oregon employment: 120

National employment: 6,939

— #119 most common job in the U.S.

32. Traders and dealers in dry-goods

Oregon employment: 96

National employment: 39,790

— #37 most common job in the U.S.

33. Tailors, tailoresses, and seamstresses

Oregon employment: 90

National employment: 161,820

— #8 most common job in the U.S.

34. Manufacturers

Oregon employment: 90

National employment: 42,877

— #29 most common job in the U.S.

35. Fishermen and oystermen

Oregon employment: 90

National employment: 27,106

— #48 most common job in the U.S.

36. Book-keepers and accountants in stores

Oregon employment: 85

National employment: 31,177

— #43 most common job in the U.S.

37. Engineers and firemen

Oregon employment: 84

National employment: 34,233

— #40 most common job in the U.S.

38. Tinners

Oregon employment: 83

National employment: 30,524

— #44 most common job in the U.S.

39. Hostlers

Oregon employment: 78

National employment: 17,586

— #62 most common job in the U.S.

40. Cabinetmakers

Oregon employment: 77

National employment: 42,835

— #30 most common job in the U.S.

41. Sailors

Oregon employment: 75

National employment: 56,663

— #23 most common job in the U.S.

42. Employees of railroad companies (not clerks)

Oregon employment: 73

National employment: 154,027

— #9 most common job in the U.S.

43. Gardeners and nurserymen

Oregon employment: 73

National employment: 31,435

— #42 most common job in the U.S.

44. Wheelwrights

Oregon employment: 72

National employment: 20,942

— #58 most common job in the U.S.

45. Traders and dealers in drugs and medicines

Oregon employment: 71

National employment: 17,369

— #63 most common job in the U.S.

46. Barkeepers

Oregon employment: 67

National employment: 14,362

— #74 most common job in the U.S.

47. Milliners, dress and mantua makers

Oregon employment: 66

National employment: 92,084

— #16 most common job in the U.S.

48. Ship-carpenters

Oregon employment: 65

National employment: 15,900

— #69 most common job in the U.S.

49. Coopers

Oregon employment: 61

National employment: 41,789

— #32 most common job in the U.S.

50. Livery-stable keepers