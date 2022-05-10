(STACKER) — American culture is dynamic and ever-evolving, traceable by changes and trends in popular culture from fashion to music. But another way of observing changes in society is by analyzing the names parents give to their children. Of course, people pick names for different reasons — but the most important factors include religion, popular culture, and more simply, the names other people are giving their children.

Even though there have been so many women in history who have achieved amazing things, it seems that little girls’ names are mostly popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the name that a famous singer named his own daughter; the title of a popular song; and the name that fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies from 2010 to 2019.

See if you can guess the reasons behind the popularity—some are obvious, but others may surprise you.

50. Maya

Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 547

Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#48 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2011

National

Rank: #62

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,621

49. Alice

Alice is a name of German origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 552

Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#49 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +60.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2015

National

Rank: #96

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,526

48. Luna

Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 553

Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#13 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +339.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018

National

Rank: #84

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,958

47. Aubrey

Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 554

Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#95 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2013

National

Rank: #24

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,791

46. Camila

Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 560

Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#21 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +59.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019

National

Rank: #32

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57,693

45. Piper

Piper is a name of English origin meaning “pipe or flute player”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 582

Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#54 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2014

National

Rank: #88

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32,970

44. Riley

Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 589

Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#42 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.4%

Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2017

National

Rank: #34

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,039

43. Ellie

Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 594

Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#29 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.9%

Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019

National

Rank: #52

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,126

42. Aurora

Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 601

Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +64.4%

Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016

National

Rank: #93

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31,988

41. Aria

Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 618

Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#25 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +755.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2017

National

Rank: #36

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 52,115

40. Zoe

Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 622

Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#52 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010

National

Rank: #31

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57,969

39. Nora

Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 627

Number of babies in 2019: 80 (#23 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +142.4%

Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019

National

Rank: #50

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44,001

38. Scarlett

Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 643

Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#44 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +59.5%

Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2016

National

Rank: #30

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,161

37. Claire

Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 648

Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#45 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011

National

Rank: #42

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,669

36. Stella

Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 657

Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#51 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2012

National

Rank: #49

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44,134

35. Paisley

Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 687

Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#31 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +204.5%

Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2016

National

Rank: #72

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37,385

34. Eleanor

Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 696

Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#15 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +244.4%

Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019

National

Rank: #61

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,013

33. Samantha

Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698

Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#106 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -73.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010

National

Rank: #33

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,808

32. Lucy

Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 719

Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#34 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.9%

Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2017

National

Rank: #54

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41,941

31. Violet

Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 741

Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#16 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.8%

Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019

National

Rank: #57

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41,473

30. Audrey

Audrey is a name of English origin meaning “noble strength”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 769

Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#34 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2017

National

Rank: #38

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,522

29. Hazel

Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 785

Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#11 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +172.5%

Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019

National

Rank: #85

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,782

28. Zoey

Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 800

Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#34 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011

National

Rank: #26

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,766

27. Ruby

Ruby is a name of Latin origin meaning “precious red stone”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 812

Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#22 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.2%

Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2014

National

Rank: #87

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,310

26. Penelope

Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 828

Number of babies in 2019: 96 (#14 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +209.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017

National

Rank: #44

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,478

25. Lillian

Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 838

Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#40 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012

National

Rank: #25

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,824

24. Brooklyn

Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 842

Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#37 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.2%

Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National

Rank: #29

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60,169

23. Hannah

Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 847

Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#46 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013

National

Rank: #27

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,317

22. Sofia

Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872

Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#39 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.4%

Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017

National

Rank: #18

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,222

21. Lily

Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 878

Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#54 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011

National

Rank: #22

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,153

20. Madison

Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 884

Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#41 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010

National

Rank: #10

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 98,258

19. Natalie

Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 891

Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#49 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.4%

Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011

National

Rank: #23

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,009

18. Chloe

Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 917

Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011

National

Rank: #15

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,107

17. Addison

Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 921

Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#68 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2012

National

Rank: #20

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,901

16. Grace

Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 975

Number of babies in 2019: 84 (#20 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016

National

Rank: #19

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72,867

15. Ella

Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 995

Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#30 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.6%

Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010

National

Rank: #14

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,760

14. Avery

Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,042

Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#17 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013

National

Rank: #17

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,792

13. Harper

Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119

Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#5 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +289.5%

Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019

National

Rank: #16

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,047

12. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134

Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#26 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2014

National

Rank: #11

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,787

11. Mia

Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,184

Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#10 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.9%

Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128,824

10. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275

Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#24 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117,450

9. Charlotte

Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,278

Number of babies in 2019: 158 (#4 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +125.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019

National

Rank: #9

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,262

8. Amelia

Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,316

Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#6 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +52.7%

Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018

National

Rank: #12

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,620

7. Ava

Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,396

Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#8 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155,546

6. Evelyn

Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,443

Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#3 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: +55.9%

Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019

National

Rank: #13

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,845

5. Abigail

Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,457

Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#11 (tie) most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%

Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,475

4. Isabella

Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,460

Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#9 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.3%

Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170,185

3. Sophia

Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,964

Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#7 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.5%

Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180,832

2. Olivia

Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200

Number of babies in 2019: 224 (#1 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.2%

Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184,192

1. Emma

Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,269

Number of babies in 2019: 186 (#2 most common)

Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.0%

Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018

National