(STACKER) — American culture is dynamic and ever-evolving, traceable by changes and trends in popular culture from fashion to music. But another way of observing changes in society is by analyzing the names parents give to their children. Of course, people pick names for different reasons — but the most important factors include religion, popular culture, and more simply, the names other people are giving their children.
Even though there have been so many women in history who have achieved amazing things, it seems that little girls’ names are mostly popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the name that a famous singer named his own daughter; the title of a popular song; and the name that fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls of the last decade in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies from 2010 to 2019.
See if you can guess the reasons behind the popularity—some are obvious, but others may surprise you.
50. Maya
Maya has several possible origins and meanings. It may be a derivation of Maia, an ancient goddess of Greek mythology. Some believe it is of Hebrew origin meaning “water”. Maya also means “illusion’ in Sanskrit.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 547
- Number of babies in 2019: 55 (#48 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +7.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2011
National
- Rank: #62
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 39,621
49. Alice
Alice is a name of German origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 552
- Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +60.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #36 in 2015
National
- Rank: #96
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 30,526
48. Luna
Luna is a name of Italian origin meaning “moon”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 553
- Number of babies in 2019: 101 (#13 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +339.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2018
National
- Rank: #84
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,958
47. Aubrey
Aubrey is a Norman French variation of the German name “Alberic”, meaning “elf ruler”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 554
- Number of babies in 2019: 33 (#95 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #38 in 2013
National
- Rank: #24
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 65,791
46. Camila
Camila is a name of Latin origin meaning “young ceremonial attendant”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 560
- Number of babies in 2019: 83 (#21 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +59.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2019
National
- Rank: #32
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57,693
45. Piper
Piper is a name of English origin meaning “pipe or flute player”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 582
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +35.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #31 in 2014
National
- Rank: #88
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 32,970
44. Riley
Riley is a name of Irish origin meaning “courageous”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 589
- Number of babies in 2019: 60 (#42 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -10.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #33 in 2017
National
- Rank: #34
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,039
43. Ellie
Ellie is a name of Greek origin meaning “shining light”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 594
- Number of babies in 2019: 72 (#29 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +2.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2019
National
- Rank: #52
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 43,126
42. Aurora
Aurora is a name of Latin origin meaning “dawn”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 601
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +64.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #24 in 2016
National
- Rank: #93
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31,988
41. Aria
Aria is a name of Hebrew, and Italian origin meaning “song” or “melody”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 618
- Number of babies in 2019: 77 (#25 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +755.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #21 in 2017
National
- Rank: #36
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 52,115
40. Zoe
Zoe is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 622
- Number of babies in 2019: 51 (#52 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -42.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2010
National
- Rank: #31
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 57,969
39. Nora
Nora is a derivation of the name Norah, a name of Latin origin meaning “honor”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 627
- Number of babies in 2019: 80 (#23 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +142.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #23 in 2019
National
- Rank: #50
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44,001
38. Scarlett
Scarlett is a name of English origin meaning “scarlet” or “red”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 643
- Number of babies in 2019: 59 (#44 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +59.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2016
National
- Rank: #30
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 58,161
37. Claire
Claire is a name of French origin meaning “clear”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 648
- Number of babies in 2019: 58 (#45 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #30 in 2011
National
- Rank: #42
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,669
36. Stella
Stella is a name of Latin origin meaning “star”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 657
- Number of babies in 2019: 52 (#51 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -18.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #29 in 2012
National
- Rank: #49
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 44,134
35. Paisley
Paisley is a name of Scottish origin meaning “church”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 687
- Number of babies in 2019: 67 (#31 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +204.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2016
National
- Rank: #72
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 37,385
34. Eleanor
Eleanor is a name of Greek origin meaning “bright”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 696
- Number of babies in 2019: 93 (#15 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +244.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #15 in 2019
National
- Rank: #61
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40,013
33. Samantha
Samantha is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “told by God”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 698
- Number of babies in 2019: 31 (#106 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -73.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2010
National
- Rank: #33
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56,808
32. Lucy
Lucy is a name of Latin origin meaning “light”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 719
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #27 in 2017
National
- Rank: #54
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41,941
31. Violet
Violet is a name of English origin based on the purple flower of the same name. Violet is ultimately derived from Latin “Viola”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 741
- Number of babies in 2019: 89 (#16 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +32.8%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2019
National
- Rank: #57
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 41,473
30. Audrey
Audrey is a name of English origin meaning “noble strength”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 769
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #17 in 2017
National
- Rank: #38
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 51,522
29. Hazel
Hazel is a name of English origin meaning “hazelnut tree”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 785
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +172.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2019
National
- Rank: #85
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,782
28. Zoey
Zoey is a name of Greek origin meaning “life”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 800
- Number of babies in 2019: 66 (#34 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -5.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2011
National
- Rank: #26
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,766
27. Ruby
Ruby is a name of Latin origin meaning “precious red stone”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 812
- Number of babies in 2019: 82 (#22 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +24.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #18 in 2014
National
- Rank: #87
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 33,310
26. Penelope
Penelope is a name of Greek origin meaning “weaver”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 828
- Number of babies in 2019: 96 (#14 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +209.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #12 in 2017
National
- Rank: #44
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 47,478
25. Lillian
Lillian is a name of Latin origin meaning “lily”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 838
- Number of babies in 2019: 62 (#40 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -25.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2012
National
- Rank: #25
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,824
24. Brooklyn
Brooklyn is a name derived from Dutch word Breukelen, meaning “broken land”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 842
- Number of babies in 2019: 64 (#37 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -31.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011
National
- Rank: #29
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 60,169
23. Hannah
Hannah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 847
- Number of babies in 2019: 57 (#46 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -44.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2013
National
- Rank: #27
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 64,317
22. Sofia
Sofia is a derivation of the Greek name Sophia meaning “wisdom”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 872
- Number of babies in 2019: 63 (#39 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -28.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #16 in 2017
National
- Rank: #18
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,222
21. Lily
Lily is a name of English origin, named after the flower.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 878
- Number of babies in 2019: 50 (#54 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -57.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #11 in 2011
National
- Rank: #22
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,153
20. Madison
Madison is a name of English origin meaning “son of Matthew”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 884
- Number of babies in 2019: 61 (#41 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2010
National
- Rank: #10
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 98,258
19. Natalie
Natalie is a name of French origin meaning “birthday of the Lord”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 891
- Number of babies in 2019: 53 (#49 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -51.4%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2011
National
- Rank: #23
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 68,009
18. Chloe
Chloe is a name of Greek origin meaning “blooming”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 917
- Number of babies in 2019: 74 (#27 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #13 in 2011
National
- Rank: #15
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,107
17. Addison
Addison is an Old English name, meaning “son of Adam”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 921
- Number of babies in 2019: 43 (#68 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -63.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2012
National
- Rank: #20
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70,901
16. Grace
Grace is a name of Latin origin meaning “gracious”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 975
- Number of babies in 2019: 84 (#20 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -23.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #14 in 2016
National
- Rank: #19
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72,867
15. Ella
Ella is a name of German origin meaning “fairy maiden”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 995
- Number of babies in 2019: 68 (#30 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -49.6%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2010
National
- Rank: #14
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,760
14. Avery
Avery is a name of English origin meaning “ruler of the elves”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,042
- Number of babies in 2019: 87 (#17 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +6.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #10 in 2013
National
- Rank: #17
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82,792
13. Harper
Harper is a name of English origin meaning “harp player”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,119
- Number of babies in 2019: 148 (#5 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +289.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2019
National
- Rank: #16
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 85,047
12. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134
- Number of babies in 2019: 75 (#26 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -35.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #9 in 2014
National
- Rank: #11
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,787
11. Mia
Mia is a name of Latin origin meaning “mine”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,184
- Number of babies in 2019: 111 (#10 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +0.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #8 in 2015
National
- Rank: #6
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 128,824
10. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275
- Number of babies in 2019: 78 (#24 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -53.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2010
National
- Rank: #8
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 117,450
9. Charlotte
Charlotte is a name of French origin meaning “free man”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,278
- Number of babies in 2019: 158 (#4 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +125.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2019
National
- Rank: #9
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 102,262
8. Amelia
Amelia is a variation of Amalia, derived from the Germanic word amal meaning “work”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,316
- Number of babies in 2019: 139 (#6 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +52.7%
- Highest rank since 2010: #5 in 2018
National
- Rank: #12
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 93,620
7. Ava
Ava is a name of Latin origin meaning “bird”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,396
- Number of babies in 2019: 117 (#8 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -24.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2011
National
- Rank: #5
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155,546
6. Evelyn
Evelyn is a name of English origin meaning “desired”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,443
- Number of babies in 2019: 159 (#3 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: +55.9%
- Highest rank since 2010: #3 in 2019
National
- Rank: #13
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 86,845
5. Abigail
Abigail is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Joy Of The Father”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,457
- Number of babies in 2019: 109 (#11 (tie) most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -33.1%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2015
National
- Rank: #7
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 118,475
4. Isabella
Isabella is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “devoted to God”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,460
- Number of babies in 2019: 116 (#9 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -46.3%
- Highest rank since 2010: #4 in 2012
National
- Rank: #4
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170,185
3. Sophia
Sophia is a name of Greek origin meaning “wisdom”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,964
- Number of babies in 2019: 128 (#7 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -47.5%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2011
National
- Rank: #3
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 180,832
2. Olivia
Olivia is a name of Latin origin meaning “olive tree”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,200
- Number of babies in 2019: 224 (#1 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -2.2%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2019
National
- Rank: #2
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 184,192
1. Emma
Emma is a name of German origin meaning “universal”.
Oregon
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,269
- Number of babies in 2019: 186 (#2 most common)
- Change from 2010 to 2019: -17.0%
- Highest rank since 2010: #1 in 2018
National
- Rank: #1
- Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 194,667