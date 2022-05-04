Some newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN/Stacker.com) — There were some groovy girl names in the 1970s, and some took hold in Oregon during that era.

With the help from Stacker.com, KOIN 6 News put together a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

So, why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era — after all, names can tell the story of a generation.

Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather.

Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Below, you will find the top 10 most popular girl names in the 1970s in the Beaver State.

#10. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds.”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,944

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #11

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488

#9. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest.”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,099

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#128 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #5

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112

#8. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise.”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,276

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #6

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676

#7. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess.”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,431

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #19

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841

#6. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee.”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,450

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#195 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #3

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291

#5. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,830

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #4

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140

#4. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers.”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,029

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#856 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #8

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939

#3. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God.”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,034

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#265 most common name, -95.2% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #7

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222

#2. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,108

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #2

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave.”

Oregon

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,778

Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)

National

Rank: #1

Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791

For a full list of names, click here.

