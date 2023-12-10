PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mt. Hood Meadows announced Sunday morning they are temporarily suspending operations a day after opening for their 56th season.

Despite a minor delay early in the season due to not enough snowfall, Meadows celebrated the soft opening of a few south side lifts including Buttercup and Easy Rider.

But for now, skiers and snowboarders will have to wait. The resort will remain closed until at least Wednesday due to rainfall, the resort’s general manager told KOIN 6 News.

“Well, we tried but Mother Nature did not agree with us,” Meadows stated in a Facebook post. “Pray for snow! And a big thanks to everyone who came up yesterday!”