PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A mother is pleading for justice after Portland police say her son was shot and killed.

The medical examiner determined Aaron Williams’ death was a homicide in January of 2022, and his mother Keely Williams still wants answers.

She said she knows there’s been several more murders and a lot more crime in Portland since her son’s death — in the last two years, Portland set consecutive records for the number of homicides.

Despite that, Williams said she’s not giving up on getting justice for her son.

She describes him to KOIN 6 as athletic, funny, popular, someone who loved helping others and that he had career aspirations and big dreams.

“My son’s life mattered,” Williams said. “For me, that’s what it comes down to. Someone shot him, took his life, this person needs to be held accountable.”

According to Portland police, someone shot Aaron Williams in Portland’s Madison South neighborhood on Jan. 23, 2022.

The homicide unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.