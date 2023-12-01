PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the snow blows in, the excitement begins.

Friday marked the first major snowstorm of the year, with over a foot at Mount Hood Meadows since Thursday. The skiers, snowshoers and snowboarders typically are hoping for a Thanksgiving weekend opening.

The current snowfall is not enough for the ski lifts to open just yet, but businesses are still making it work.

For one, Otto’s Ski Shop has been keeping busy with people setting up their season-long rentals.

“Once people from Portland could see the mountain with snow on it, they were calling in, coming out,” said Adreanne Rode, owner of Otto’s Ski Shop. “We have season rentals for kids and adults. So a lot of people are getting set up for their season rentals.”

At Meadows, they’re also training their team of 1200 people for the upcoming season and making sure the new six-person lift is ready to go.

“We always target the day after Thanksgiving as a wishful thing in our in our budget process,” noted Greg Pack, General Manager of Mount Hood Meadows. “Saying it’s usually like this weekend we’d open up this Friday and make it happen so we’ll be in a week. Delayed or so is not such a bad thing.”

“We’ve had sort of a longer dry period,” added Rode. “But this is good. And even though the snow level might fluctuate, usually a little rain mixed in with the bunch of snow compacts it and it makes for a wonderful base.”

With next week looking favorable weather-wise, Pack says they’re hoping to officially open by next weekend.