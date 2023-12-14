PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ski slopes will reopen on Mount Hood Meadows on Dec. 15 after the resort was forced to shut down during its first week of operations due to early December’s high-elevation rain that wiped out much of Oregon’s early-season snowpack.

“We’re excited to announce that we will be reopening,” the resort shared on social media. “This is due to our dedicated team, who has been working extremely hard to replenish the snow in affected areas via snowmaking and snow harvesting.”

The resort plans to open the same southside lifts that were running on opening day — Buttercup, Easy Rider, Daisy and Ballroom Carpet conveyor — and possibly some limited runs on Vista and Cascade terrain.

As of Dec. 14, the Bruno’s lift is also open at Timberline Lodge. Due to the limited number of slopes available, the resort is offering lift tickets at a reduced price.