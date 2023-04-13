Google Street View of a trail in the Ashland watershed area. (Courtesy: Google)

Forrest Anthony Angwin, 25, of Grants Pass died of his injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man died Wednesday night after he crashed during a mountain biking race in the Ashland watershed, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 25-year-old Forrest Anthony Angwin of Grants Pass was unresponsive when Ashland Fire and Rescue personnel arrived around 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics performed life-saving measures on Angwin, but he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

Angwin had been wearing a helmet and other safety gear during the sanctioned race, deputies say.